Telangana govt to bear Haj airfare increase of Rs 10,000 per pilgrim

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to bear the one-time airfare hike of Rs 10,000 per pilgrim for Haj announced last week by the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

While an official announcement is yet to be made, sources said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has decided that the state government will absorb the additional burden. Around 7,000 pilgrims from Telangana have registered to travel to Mecca for Haj this year.

A circular issued by the Haj Committee of India stated that a one-time airfare revision has been approved due to the prevailing situation in West Asia.

“The revised airfare entails an additional amount of USD 100 per pilgrim, irrespective of embarkation point, to be borne by the pilgrims. The decision has been taken in view of the pressing requests from airlines for revision of base fare by more than USD 400 on account of the sharp increase in ATF prices due to the prevailing situation in the Middle East, after due examination of facts and consultation with stakeholders,” the circular said.

Pilgrims were asked to deposit the additional amount towards differential airfare by May 15.