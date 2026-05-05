Telangana nudges CBI to probe BRS-era PPAs

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet has decided to hand over the Justice Madan B Lokur Commission report on the alleged irregularities in power purchase agreements (PPAs) and the construction of Bhadradri and Yadadri thermal power projects to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), seeking a thorough probe.

The state government had constituted a Commission under the Commissions of Inquiry Act on March 14, 2024, headed by retired judge Justice L Narasimha Reddy to probe alleged irregularities in power purchases and these projects. Following Supreme Court directions, he stepped down in July 2024 and Justice Madan B Lokur was appointed in his place.

In October 2024, the Commission submitted a 114-page report to the government. In the Cabinet meeting held on January 4, 2025, it was decided to seek the Advocate General’s opinion. After examining the report, the Advocate General submitted recommendations, which were then discussed in another Cabinet meeting.

As the case involves inter-state matters and central public sector entities, the Cabinet decided to entrust the probe to the CBI for an impartial investigation and directed officials to expedite the process.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy presided over a Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Monday, during which several key decisions were taken on various matters.

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy disclosed that the Cabinet has also decided to increase land prices across the state and rationalise values where there are large discrepancies compared to actual market values.