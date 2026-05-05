Telangana nudges CBI to probe BRS-era PPAs

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet has decided to hand over the Justice Madan B Lokur Commission report on the alleged irregularities in power purchase agreements (PPAs) and the construction of Bhadradri and Yadadri thermal power projects to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), seeking a thorough probe.
The state government had constituted a Commission under the Commissions of Inquiry Act on March 14, 2024, headed by retired judge Justice L Narasimha Reddy to probe alleged irregularities in power purchases and these projects. Following Supreme Court directions, he stepped down in July 2024 and Justice Madan B Lokur was appointed in his place.
In October 2024, the Commission submitted a 114-page report to the government. In the Cabinet meeting held on January 4, 2025, it was decided to seek the Advocate General’s opinion. After examining the report, the Advocate General submitted recommendations, which were then discussed in another Cabinet meeting.
As the case involves inter-state matters and central public sector entities, the Cabinet decided to entrust the probe to the CBI for an impartial investigation and directed officials to expedite the process.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy presided over a Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Monday, during which several key decisions were taken on various matters.
Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy disclosed that the Cabinet has also decided to increase land prices across the state and rationalise values where there are large discrepancies compared to actual market values.
Scientific revision
The minister said that permission has been given to the Registration department for market value rationalisation and the revised values will come into effect by the end of this month.
“There is dissatisfaction among displaced persons losing their land for projects, development works and road expansions due to low compensation rates. Representations were made seeking higher compensation. Considering the mismatch between government fixed and market prices, the Cabinet approved scientific revision of land values. District-level revision committees will carry out this exercise,” he explained.
The Cabinet also decided to give some relief to applicants under the Hyderabad Industrial Land Transformation (HILT) policy. “Those who applied to convert their industrial land to a multipurpose zone before increase in land prices will be allowed to pay 10% initially at current rates. The remaining 90% must be paid within 90 days,” the minister said.
The Cabinet approved a proposal to introduce a One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme to clear pending tax dues of government offices located in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri municipal corporations under the CURE framework. “About `5,864 crore dues are pending. By waiving penalties and interest, the government hopes to recover `1,686 crore through OTS. Municipal authorities have been directed to implement this. It was also decided to settle pending water dues to the Water Board,” he added.