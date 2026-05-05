What’s really keeping tigers out of Kawal?

HYDERABAD: A comprehensive long-term scientific study has found that the Kawal Tiger Reserve has a sufficiently strong prey base to support a thriving tiger population, yet continues to lack resident big cats due to structural and human-induced challenges. The findings point to a key conservation paradox: while ecological recovery is underway, landscape-level constraints are preventing the return of a stable tiger population.

Titled “Could prey support recovery of a tiger population? Long-term density and carrying capacity assessment of a tiger reserve in India”, the study led by Imran Siddiqui (Centre for Wildlife Studies, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society) was conducted over 12 years from 2010 to 2022.

It analysed population trends of key ungulate species that form the primary prey for tigers, including chital, sambar, nilgai, wild pig and chousingha. Among these, chital recorded the most significant increase, rising from 1.94 individuals per sq km in 2010 to 6.08 individuals per sq km in 2022, attributed to improved protection measures and habitat management after Kawal was declared a tiger reserve in 2012.

However, prey trends were uneven across species. While chital numbers rose sharply, populations of sambar, nilgai and chousingha remained largely stable, indicating that conservation gains have not been uniform. Wild pig numbers fluctuated considerably, suggesting sensitivity to environmental and human pressures. These patterns point to the need for more balanced habitat management to sustain a diverse prey base.

Using prey density and biomass models, researchers estimate that Kawal’s core area of 893 sq km can support between 35 and 41 tigers, up from an estimated carrying capacity of around 24 tigers in 2010. Yet, the reserve has not established a resident tiger population.