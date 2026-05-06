Malkajgiri CP Sumathi poses as decoy to crack down late-night harassment, 40 detained

HYDERABAD: In a decoy operation aimed at curbing late-night harassment, Malkajgiri Police Commissioner Sumathi posed as a common woman on the streets of Dilsukhnagar, and some miscreants allegedly abused her verbally.

She is the first woman commissioner for the Malkajgiri commissionerate.

During the special operation that was carried out from 12 - 3.30 am, CP Sumathi stood alone on a roadside in plain clothes. Within minutes, she was surrounded by a group of men who allegedly harassed her using obscene and vulgar language.

The police teams, who were stationed nearby in mufti, immediately moved in and apprehended the offenders. Nearly 40 persons were taken into custody. The detained persons are mostly students and job aspirants.

Before assuming charge as Malkajgiri CP, she served as the chief of the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB). During her tenure, so many Naxalites surrendered before the police.