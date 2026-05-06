Telangana: Two farmers killed after shed collapses due to heavy rain

ADILABAD: Two farmers died on the spot after a shed collapsed due to heavy rains and strong gales at a paddy procurement center in Kothur village of Luxettipet mandal, Mancherial district, on Wednesday night.

According to reports, heavy rain and gusty winds lashed the area last night. In an effort to protect their harvested paddy from the rain, several farmers rushed to the procurement center carrying tarpaulin covers.

Around five farmers took shelter under a tin shed to escape the downpour. The shed and an adjoining wall suddenly collapsed, leading to the tragic deaths of two farmers and injuries to others.

The deceased have been identified as Nelki Lachanna (55), a resident of Muthyampet village in Dhandepelli mandal and Gundarapu Venkatesh (25), who died on the spot.

Two other farmers, T Nagaraju and Siddula Harish, sustained serious injuries. After receiving first aid at Luxettipet hospital, they were shifted to Karimnagar for better treatment. Several other farmers suffered minor injuries and are undergoing treatment at Luxettipet.