CM Revanth visits Delhi for monthly renewal of his post: KTR

WARANGAL: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday alleged that A Revanth Reddy was not a “regular” chief minister. “He requires renewal of his position every month by visiting Delhi and meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

The BRS leader also allegedly used some unparliamentary words against the chief minister, drawing flak from the Congress leaders.

Addressing the Rythu Sangrama Sabha organised here to mark four years of the Warangal Farmers’ Declaration, he demanded immediate procurement of farmers’ produce. He asserted that the BRS would not relent until the government procured every grain from farmers.

Alleging that the government had betrayed farmers by failing to implement the declaration made by Rahul Gandhi, the BRS working president said an agrarian crisis was prevailing in Telangana due to lack of procurement facilities, fertiliser shortage, and irregular power supply.

“Will you procure paddy, maize, and other agricultural produce or face the backlash of 70 lakh farmers?” Rama Rao asked, warning of massive protests across the state if there was any delay. He cautioned the government against underestimating the strength of the farming community.

He accused the government of failing to deliver on key promises such as farm loan waivers, financial assistance, crop bonus, and fertiliser supply. He alleged that the government was deliberately avoiding procurement to escape paying the bonus.

Appealing to farmers not to lose hope, he urged them not to resort to extreme steps like suicide and instead hold the government accountable through collective resistance.

He further alleged that farmers were misled into taking loans with assurances of waiver, only to be let down later.

Rama Rao stated that Telangana had emerged as a model state in agriculture during the BRS regime. “But it is now slipping back into crisis under Congress rule,” he said.