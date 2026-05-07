DCM Bhatti to take up plea for 10-year age relaxation in Telangana job recruitments

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka onn Wednesday assured the job aspirants that he would look into their request for age relaxation by an additional 10 years in the upcoming job recruitments.

TJS president and MLC M Kodandaram and government whip Addanki Dayakar met the deputy chief minister and urged him to extend the upper age limit by another 10 years while issuing job recruitment notifications in the future.

In their appeal, they stated that no job notifications were issued for nearly 10 years during the Telangana movement and even after the formation of the state, the previous government neglected recruitment during its 10-year rule. Due to this prolonged gap of around 20 years, lakhs of candidates have crossed the age limit and lost eligibility, causing severe hardship, they added.

They requested the present government, which they termed pro-unemployed, to increase the upper age limit in all future notifications. This move, they explained, would provide employment opportunities to thousands of youth.

Responding positively to their request, Vikramarka said that he would soon take up the matter with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. He also stated that a final decision on relaxing the age limit would be taken after reviewing the matter with the departments concerned.