Farmers in Karimnagar, Jagtial protest ‘excessive deductions’, delays in paddy, maize procurement

KARIMNAGAR/ JAGTIAL: Farmers staged a protest in Choppadandi on Wednesday, alleging exploitation during paddy procurement in the name of deductions.

The farmers expressed anger that even high-quality grain was allegedly being classified as ‘B-grade’, leading to a deduction of `20/kg. BJP leaders joined the agitation and participated in a road blockade programme.

BJP Kisan Morcha state vice-president Singireddy Krishna Reddy demanded that Choppadandi MLA Medipalli Satyam take responsibility for “excessive deductions” at procurement centres in the constituency. He alleged that procurement centres were opened late, causing moisture content in paddy, which should ideally remain at 17%, to fall to around 11%.

As a result, farmers were allegedly losing an additional 6 kg of grain per quintal during procurement. Meanwhile, in Jagtial district, farmers in Korutla expressed concern over delays in maize procurement.

Large quantities of maize were piled up at the market yard for the past few days, while weather forecasts warning of rain added to their anxiety. Farmers said tarpaulins had not been provided to protect the produce and demanded immediate procurement of maize stocks.

BRS MLA K Sanjay Kumar spoke to officials and urged them to address the issue immediately, warning that unseasonal rain could cause heavy losses to farmers.