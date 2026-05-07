Former DGP Shivadhar Reddy assumes charge as Telangana State Security Adviser

HYDERABAD: Former DGP B Shivadhar Reddy assumed charge as the State Security Adviser (SSA) to the government of Telangana at the Integrated Command and Control Centre here on Wednesday.

The state government recently appointed Shivadhar Reddy as the SSA for a period of three years. After assuming charge, Shivadhar Reddy called on Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Lok Bhavan.

Senior police officers, including Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, Additional DG Intelligence Vijay Kumar, Malkajgiri CP Sumathi, IG P&L Gajarao Bhupal, called on Shivadhar Reddy and congratulated him.