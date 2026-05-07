Telangana

Former DGP Shivadhar Reddy assumes charge as Telangana State Security Adviser

The state government recently appointed Shivadhar Reddy as the SSA for a period of three years.
DGP designate CV Anand along with DGP B Shivadhar Reddy during the latters farewell parade at RVBRR Police Academy in Hyderabad on Thursday.
DGP designate CV Anand along with DGP B Shivadhar Reddy during the latters farewell parade at RVBRR Police Academy in Hyderabad on Thursday. (File photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan)
Express News Service
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HYDERABAD: Former DGP B Shivadhar Reddy assumed charge as the State Security Adviser (SSA) to the government of Telangana at the Integrated Command and Control Centre here on Wednesday.

The state government recently appointed Shivadhar Reddy as the SSA for a period of three years. After assuming charge, Shivadhar Reddy called on Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Lok Bhavan.

Senior police officers, including Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, Additional DG Intelligence Vijay Kumar, Malkajgiri CP Sumathi, IG P&L Gajarao Bhupal, called on Shivadhar Reddy and congratulated him.

Former DGP Shivadhar Reddy