Four die protecting paddy from unseasonal rain in Telangana

ADILABAD: Four farmers, including a man and his son, died after walls and tin sheds collapsed at two paddy procurement centres during heavy rain and gales in Luxettipet mandal of Mancherial district on Tuesday night. Five others were injured and are undergoing treatment.

The victims were identified as Tanugula Abhiram (22), his father Tanugula Nagaraju (55), Gundarapu Venkatesh (24) and Nelki Lachanna (55).

According to police, unseasonal rain and strong winds lashed the area on Tuesday night. Farmers rushed to procurement centres in Kothur and Gampalpelli villages on two-wheelers to protect their paddy stocks using tarpaulin sheets.

At the Gampalpelli procurement centre, several farmers took shelter inside a sawmill tin shed during the rain. Due to strong winds, the wall and tin shed collapsed. Abhiram died on the spot, while his father died while being shifted to hospital.

At the Kothur procurement centre, around six farmers were standing under a tin shed when a wall collapsed due to heavy winds. Gundarapu Venkatesh and Nelki Lachanna died in the incident.

Police said Lachanna, a native of Muthyampet village in Dandepalli mandal, had come to Luxettipet to send his son to Hyderabad. While returning, he took shelter at the procurement centre due to the rain, when the shed collapsed. The injured farmers were shifted to Luxettipet hospital for treatment.

Saddula Harish, who sustained grievous injuries, was later shifted to a hospital in Karimnagar.

Mancherial MLA Prem Sagar Rao visited the affected families and announced `2 lakh compensation each from his personal funds. The state government also announced an ex gratia of `5 lakh each to the families of the deceased.