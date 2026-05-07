Gang members stayed in lodges, posed as workers during recce: Telangana police

KARIMNAGAR: Investigators probing the daylight robbery at a PMJ jewellery shop in Karimnagar have uncovered details of the suspected gang’s movements across multiple districts. Police suspect the group may be involved in similar robberies in other parts of the country.

Soon after the incident, police traced the gang to a private lodge in Dharmapuri temple town. Further investigation by the Karimnagar Task Force revealed that the suspects had earlier stayed at another lodge near the bus station in Peddapalli district headquarters.

According to sources, two members of the gang checked into Room No. 105 at the lodge during the first week of April. Later, three more members joined them and occupied Rooms 102 and 103.

Lodge staff told police that the group checked out on April 20 and did not return. During their stay, the suspects reportedly submitted identity cards and posed as building contract workers to avoid suspicion. They usually left the lodge around 8 am and returned in the evening.

Police believe the gang conducted detailed reconnaissance of jewellery shops in Karimnagar and Peddapalli districts before selecting their target. Investigators said the gang eventually finalised a jewellery shop in Karimnagar and executed the robbery.

After leaving the Peddapalli lodge, the gang is believed to have shifted to a lodge in Dharmapuri. From there, they allegedly travelled to Karimnagar on May 3, carried out the robbery and fled.

Police said the gang’s movement across three districts and the detailed planning involved point to major security concerns. Investigators suspect the group may have committed similar offences elsewhere in the country.

Tracking the suspects has become difficult as police believe they may have crossed state borders after the robbery. The investigation is continuing.