Nurse held for selling newborn for Rs 1.5 lakh Telangana

MEDAK : A nurse working at a private hospital in Medak was arrested for allegedly selling a newborn baby girl to a couple from Siddipet after falsely informing the mother that the child had died. The incident came to light on Wednesday.

According to police, Nasra Fatima, a resident of Lakshminagar tanda in Papannapet mandal, who lives in Hyderabad with her husband, had visited Medak on April 12. Near the old bus stand, she was attacked by monkeys while she was holding a packet of snacks. During the incident, she fell and sustained abdominal injuries, following which she experienced bleeding.

With the help of an acquaintance, Parveena Begum, she was admitted to a private hospital, Life Care, in Medak. The next day, she underwent surgery and delivered a baby girl. Police alleged that the accused nurse, identified as Akhtari Begum, informed the woman that the baby had died and later sold the infant to a couple from Siddipet, identified as Iqbaluddin and Nadia Sultana, for `1.5 lakh.

Believing the child had died due to the fall, Nasra Fatima returned home after discharge. When she revisited the hospital for a check-up on May 3, she was allegedly informed by some persons that her baby was alive and had been sold.

After confronting the hospital staff and receiving no response, she lodged a complaint with the police. During the investigation, police questioned hospital staff and uncovered the alleged sale of the infant.

Hospital to be sealed

Authorities said the baby has been shifted to a Sishu Gruha. The accused were arrested and remanded on Tuesday evening. District Collector Pratima Singh has ordered that the hospital be sealed.