Parents, student bodies, activists call for urgent school fee regulation in Telangana

HYDERABAD: With the new academic year set to begin soon, parents associations, student organisations, educationists and political leaders on Wednesday called for immediate regulation of school fees in Telangana, alleging unchecked exploitation by private institutions in the absence of a comprehensive mechanism.

The demand was raised at a round-table conference on “Quality Education — Fee Regulation”, organised by the Hyderabad School Parents Association (HSPA) at the Press Club in Somajiguda.

Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) chief Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who presided over the conference, urged the state government to issue a Government Order (GO) on fee regulation without further delay.

HSPA representative Venkat Sai described the situation as a “deep emergency”, pointing out that admissions are already underway in most schools ahead of the new academic session.

He warned that if no action is taken by June 1, parents’ groups would stage a “Maha Dharna” on June 2.

Nagaraj of the Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU), Telangana said: “Fee regulation is the responsibility of the government. Corporate educational institutions are expanding rapidly and charging high fees,” he said.

Bhagya, associated with a mothers’ organisation working in slum areas, raised concerns about the quality of education in government schools, stating that several children were unable to write even their own names.

Educationist Ram Shepherd said rising educational expenditure was placing psychological pressure on both parents and students.