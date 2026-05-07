PM Modi to lay out roadmap for BJP victory in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Encouraged by their party’s victory in the recent Assembly elections in three states, including West Bengal, the BJP leadership is chalking out strategies to replicate that success in Telangana too.

If sources are to be believed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a meeting with the state leaders during his May 10 visit to Hyderabad, and discuss the action plan to achieve the party’s ultimate goal of forming the government in Telangana.

The key meeting is also likely to focus on strengthening the party’s organisational structure and preparing a roadmap for the upcoming political challenges, including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and other municipal corporation polls.

Sources also revealed that in the wake of party’s success in three state elections, there is a strong possibility of several key leaders from other parties joining the BJP. This development is being seen as part of a broader strategy to expand the party’s base and consolidate its position in Telangana, they added.

A senior leader, speaking to TNIE, said that during the meeting, the Prime Minister will provide clear guidance to elected representatives, including MLAs, MPs, MLCs as well as other senior leaders of the party on future plan of action.

The meeting is also expected to emphasise coordination between leaders at various levels to ensure effective implementation of party strategies.