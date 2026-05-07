Rain brings relief as Telangana temperatures dip further with storms

HYDERABAD: Temperatures in Telangana dropped by up to 3°C after light to moderate rainfall across several districts on Tuesday night. The highest temperature in the state of 42.8°C was recorded at Mosra of Nizamabad district on Wednesday.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre said rain activity is likely to continue over the next three days due to a north-south trough extending from north interior Karnataka through Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu up to the Gulf of Mannar at around 0.9 km above mean sea level.

A cyclonic circulation over north Telangana and adjoining areas at an altitude of about 1.5 km is also contributing to atmospheric instability.

Officials said intermittent rainfall is expected across parts of the state from Thursday to Saturday, with varying intensity in different districts. Maximum temperatures are likely to fall by another 2°C to 3°C during this period.

The IMD warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds.

On Thursday, isolated areas may witness gusty winds of 40-50 kmph along with light to moderate rain and occasional hailstorms. Similar weather conditions are likely on Friday and Saturday, although wind speeds may range between 30 kmph and 40 kmph.

Meteorologists said the current weather conditions are part of typical pre-monsoon activity caused by changing wind patterns and moisture inflow.