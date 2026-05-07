Telangana CM Revanth urges Centre to fast-track Hyderabad metro phase-II

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday urged Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar to approve the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II project and expedite pending clearances.

During a meeting in Delhi, Revanth discussed approvals for Metro Rail Phase-II and Phase-III projects, stating that the expansion was essential to ensure safe public transport and commuter convenience in the rapidly growing city.

He informed Khattar that the state government had prepared and submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Metro Phase-II, covering 122.9 km across seven corridors at an estimated cost of `38,595 crore.

Revanth said the state government had taken full control of Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-I from L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd to facilitate the smooth execution of the proposed expansion projects. He added that the takeover would make the implementation of Phase-II and Phase-III easier.

Highlighting the increasing demand for Metro services, Revanth requested Khattar to approve Phase-II as a joint venture between the state and Union governments.

He also sought support for the proposed RGI Airport–Bharat Future City corridor under Metro Rail Phase-III and informed Khattar that the DPR for the project had already been submitted to the Centre.