Telangana government may distribute procured maize, jowar through PDS

HYDERABAD: The state government is contemplating distributing procured maize and jowar directly to the poor through ration shops at prices lower than those in the open market.

Instead of auctioning the procured produce in the open market, where middlemen often benefit, the government is considering routing the distribution through the Civil Supplies department to ensure that these grains reach the needy at affordable prices.

Under the proposal, the government will procure maize and jowar directly from farmers, ensuring remunerative prices, and distribute them to the poor through fair price shops.

The decision was taken at a recent Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting, with a focus on farmer welfare. Officials have been directed to ensure that these nutritious grains are made available to the public at prices lower than prevailing market rates.

Typically, government-procured grains are auctioned in the open market, allowing middlemen to purchase them at lower rates and make profits. To curb this, the government plans to pack and distribute the grains directly to the public at subsidised prices.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the grains should not remain merely a market commodity but must serve as nutritious food that satiates the hunger of the poor.

The decision is expected to benefit not only the general public but also thousands of students in welfare hostels. The government has directed officials to supply maize and jowar to SC, ST, BC, and Minority Gurukul schools and hostels to ensure nutritious diets for students.

Additionally, to support the poultry sector facing challenges, the government is considering supplying these grains to poultry farmers at below-market prices.