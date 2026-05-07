Telangana HC refuses to halt elevated corridor near WW-II memorial

The Telangana High Court has declined to interfere with the proposed construction of an elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to Shameerpet on Rajiv Rahadari (SH-01), while directing the petitioner to approach the state government over preservation of a World War-II memorial.

A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin was hearing a Public Interest Litigation at the scrutiny stage filed by J Ramakrishna, a former member of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board. The petitioner alleged that the ongoing project would lead to the demolition of a World War-II memorial monument located on General Choudhary Road near Parade Ground in Secunderabad.

According to the plea, the memorial, constructed in the early 1950s, commemorates soldiers from the region who died during World War II. The petitioner contended that officials had marked the monument platform as a “Temporary Bench Mark (TBM)”, indicating the possibility of demolition. However, government counsel assured the court that the memorial would not be demolished.

The bench directed the petitioner to submit a detailed representation to the state government. The PIL has been adjourned until after the summer vacation.