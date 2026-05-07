Three new aquatic beetle species discovered in Telangana, UP

HYDERABAD: Scientists have discovered three new species of aquatic beetles from freshwater habitats in Telangana and Uttar Pradesh, marking a breakthrough in Indian biodiversity research.

The species — Amphiops hyderabadi, Amphiops kinnerasani and Amphiops sandi — belong to the Amphiops genus of aquatic scavenger beetles that inhabit ponds, wetlands and shallow freshwater ecosystems. The discovery was made by researchers from the Zoological Survey of India and collaborating institutions using morphological studies and DNA barcoding techniques. The findings were published in the Journal of Natural History.

Dr Deepa Jaiswal, a scientist at the ZSI, said only three species of the genus were previously known from India. With the latest discoveries, the number has doubled to six.

Amphiops hyderabadi was discovered in a seasonal pond in Hyderabad, while Amphiops kinnerasani was collected from a roadside pond inside Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary. Amphiops sandi was found in Sandi Bird Sanctuary. Researchers said each species has distinct body structures, punctation patterns and reproductive features separating them from known species.

Genetic analysis using mitochondrial COI gene sequencing showed divergence ranging from 7% to 17%, confirming the beetles as distinct evolutionary lineages.

Researchers said the findings are important for understanding the ecological and evolutionary history of aquatic insects in South Asia. The study suggests the Indian peninsula may be a key centre for diversification of the Amphiops genus, linking Southeast Asian and other tropical lineages. Scientists also noted that the beetles are adapted to shallow freshwater habitats with muddy and vegetated substrates.

ZSI director Driti Banerjee said the discovery highlighted the need to conserve wetlands, ponds and freshwater habitats threatened by urbanisation, pollution and habitat degradation. Further surveys and molecular studies could reveal more undiscovered aquatic species in India.