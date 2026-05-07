TPCC president Mahesh attacks KTR, BRS over ‘scams,’ family rule

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Wednesday targeted BRS working president KT Rama Rao, accusing him and his family of involvement in multiple scams and anti-people governance during the previous regime.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Mahesh alleged that Rama Rao was “420”, meaning a cheat, and described former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as the leader of a “gang of thieves”.

He alleged that members of KCR’s family were linked to several controversies, ranging from passport scams to alleged land irregularities. Questioning Rama Rao’s “political stature”, he asked how he could criticise Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Mahesh also alleged that Rama Rao entered the Telangana movement “covertly” and sidelined senior leaders such as KK Mahender Reddy in the Sircilla constituency. Accusing the previous BRS government of “ruining the future of youth” by encouraging alcoholism, he criticised the concentration of power within a single family and questioned why several family members were given key posts.

Referring to past statements by KCR, Mahesh recalled the promise of making a Dalit the chief minister and asked whether it had been fulfilled. He said people had not forgotten the alleged “excesses” during BRS rule.

Mahesh also expressed suspicion over Rama Rao’s recent remarks, saying they appeared to be influenced by “intoxication”.

He criticised Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar, saying he should act responsibly, and questioned the delay in handing over certain cases to the CBI despite earlier statements.

On alliances, Mahesh said political strategies differ at the national and state levels. While there may be cooperation with parties such as CPI(M) nationally, there are contests at the state level, including in Kerala. He added that alliances in states such as Tamil Nadu are decided based on local political conditions.