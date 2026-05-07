Urban growth linked to rise in snake rescues in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Urban growth and ecological change are shaping snake presence in Hyderabad, according to a study published in Global Ecology and Conservation. Analysing 55,467 rescues recorded between 2013 and 2022, researchers found that snake encounters in the city rose by 16.9% over the decade.

The study, conducted by Avinash C Visvanathan and the Friends of Snakes Society with the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, examined how snakes adapt to built environments.

Venomous snakes accounted for 54% of rescues, pointing to a public health concern. The spectacled cobra and Indian rat snake together made up nearly 76% of rescues, showing their ability to survive in urban areas.

Rescues peaked during the monsoon months from July to November, especially in October, linked to breeding and hatchling activity. Temperature and rainfall also influenced snake movement.

Researchers identified 232 snake encounter hotspots, mainly in expanding peripheral areas of the city, connecting urban expansion with habitat change.

The study also found that snakes adapt to human-modified environments by using green spaces, drainage systems and available prey. Using forecasting models, researchers projected an 8–12% annual increase in rescues up to December 2025.