VIP convoys shouldn’t inconvenience public, orders CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Following directions from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that public inconvenience during VIP movements should be avoided, DGP CV Anand on Wednesday held a meeting with officials and issued instructions on traffic regulation across the state.

In a press release, officials said the chief minister expressed concern over heavy traffic congestion near the airport while he was travelling to Delhi earlier in the day. Taking serious note of the situation, Revanth directed the DGP to initiate action against officials responsible for lapses and ensure that routine public movement was not disrupted for convoy arrangements.

He instructed that vehicles coming from the opposite direction should not be stopped unnecessarily and that traffic regulation should be managed in a way that minimises inconvenience to the public. The chief minister also directed that strict action be taken against officials found negligent in discharging their duties.

Following the directions, Anand convened a video conference with Law and Order and Traffic police officers, of sub-inspector rank and above, from all commissionerates across the state. The DGP observed that the chief minister’s repeated concern reflected the seriousness of the issue and asked field officers to address it accordingly.

The DGP informed officials that a dedicated Traffic Bureau would soon be established under an Additional DGP to strengthen traffic management across the state. He said modalities for the bureau were being finalised.