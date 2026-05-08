BJP, BRS workers clash over Kaushik’s remarks against Telangana Minister Bandi

KARIMNAGAR: Tension prevailed in Karimnagar on Thursday when BJP activists allegedly ransacked the camp office of Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar after fellow BRS legislator Padi Kaushik Reddy allegedly made derogatory remarks against Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The saffron party workers were reportedly enraged by Kaushik Reddy making drug allegations against Sanjay during a press conference he addressed at Kamalakar’s office. Kaushik claimed that the MoS had “lost his hair completely due to consumption of drugs mixed with tobacco” and demanded that the latter undergo a drug test.

Soon, scores of BJP activists stormed the premises and vandalised the office, breaking windowpanes, chairs and flower pots. They also damaged Kaushik Reddy’s car.

Later, a few BRS leaders rushed towards Bandi Sanjay’s camp office and clashed with BJP workers. A BRS activist, identified as Sampath, was injured in the incident. Police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse both the groups. Police also detained several BJP leaders and activists. Traffic came to a standstill on the Karimnagar-Jagtial road for nearly an hour.

It may be mentioned here that Sanjay had recently challenged BRS working president KT Rama Rao to undergo a drug test.