BJP, BRS workers clash over Kaushik’s remarks against Telangana Minister Bandi

KARIMNAGAR: Tension prevailed in Karimnagar on Thursday when BJP activists allegedly ransacked the camp office of Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar after fellow BRS legislator Padi Kaushik Reddy allegedly made derogatory remarks against Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar.
The saffron party workers were reportedly enraged by Kaushik Reddy making drug allegations against Sanjay during a press conference he addressed at Kamalakar’s office. Kaushik claimed that the MoS had “lost his hair completely due to consumption of drugs mixed with tobacco” and demanded that the latter undergo a drug test.
Soon, scores of BJP activists stormed the premises and vandalised the office, breaking windowpanes, chairs and flower pots. They also damaged Kaushik Reddy’s car.
Later, a few BRS leaders rushed towards Bandi Sanjay’s camp office and clashed with BJP workers. A BRS activist, identified as Sampath, was injured in the incident. Police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse both the groups. Police also detained several BJP leaders and activists. Traffic came to a standstill on the Karimnagar-Jagtial road for nearly an hour.
It may be mentioned here that Sanjay had recently challenged BRS working president KT Rama Rao to undergo a drug test.
‘Law & order collapsed’
Kaushik Reddy, meanwhile, alleged that law and order had collapsed in the district and claimed that a “gun culture” was emerging, citing the recent robbery at PMJ Jewels.
He further alleged that BJP activists had made a pre-planned attempt on his life and accused Bandi Sanjay and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of having a secret understanding. He demanded that police immediately register an attempt-to-murder case against the BJP activists and leaders.
Questioning the “role of police”, the BRS leader wanted to know if the Commissioner of Police has no responsibility to ensure his protection. To prevent further escalation of the situation, police later shifted Kaushik Reddy from Karimnagar to another location.
In the evening, the BRS leaders lodged a complaint with the CP, alleging “ goondaism” by BJP activists.
Tension in Huzurabad
Meanwhile, tension also prevailed in Huzurabad, where the saffron party workers, carrying sticks, allegedly attempted to barge into Kaushik Reddy’s camp office. A clash ensued between the BJP and BRS workers but police intervened in time to disperse the crowd. Several BJP activists were also taken into custody.
In Sircilla, several BRS activists were taken into custody when they tried to prevent Bandi Sanjay from mobilising public for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s May 10 public meeting in Hyderabad.