Can’t interfere in appointment of retired officers as advisers: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday declined to grant interim relief in a writ petition challenging the appointment of retired IPS officer B Shivadhar Reddy as the State Security Adviser.

The judge was hearing an interim application filed by T Dhangopal Rao, a social activist and petitioner in the main writ petition, seeking suspension of the GO dated September 26, 2025 appointing Shivadhar Reddy to the post.

During the hearing, the petitioner requested the court to keep the GO in abeyance until final adjudication of the writ petition. However, Justice Vijaysen Reddy refused to pass any interim orders.

Observing that the appointment of retired officers as Officers on Special Duty (OSDs) or in advisory positions falls within the domain of government policy, the judge remarked that “the courts cannot interfere in such decisions.”

The court adjourned the main writ petition to June 25 for further hearing.