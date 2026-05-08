Consultant to oversee Metro Phase-2 works in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government, through Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML), is preparing to appoint a general consultant (GC) to fast-track Hyderabad Metro Phase-II, particularly Corridor-VI from MGBS to Chandrayangutta, estimated to cost `2,886 crore.

The 7.5-km corridor will have six elevated stations — Salarjung Museum, Charminar, Shalibanda, Shamsheergunj, Aliabad and Falaknuma — and will bring the Old City under the Metro network.

GC to steer construction, testing of Metro line

The GC will oversee implementation of the technically complex stretch, which faces structural congestion and logistical challenges. The consultant will assist HAML in preparing contract agreements and monitor construction, testing and commissioning of the project.

The consultant will also suggest measures for setting up the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) organisation and preparing O&M manuals.

In addition, the GC will assist HAML in obtaining approvals from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) and other authorities.

The scope of work also includes exploring commercial hubs at stations and developing seamless integration with multiple transport systems through common ticketing and automatic fare collection integration.