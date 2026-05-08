Crimes against children up 10 pc in Telangana as convictions trail, cases pile up

HYDERABAD: Crimes against children in Telangana rose by nearly 10%, from 6,113 cases in 2023 to 6,767 in 2024, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.

The report further pointed to the rising number of pending investigations. As of 2024, a total of 9,007 cases remained under investigation across the state, while 959 cases were closed as false final reports.

According to the data, 100 cases were found to be genuine but lacked sufficient evidence, remained untraced or had no clues, while 196 cases were abated. Police disposed of 6,506 cases during 2024.

The report stated that 185 cases were disposed of without trial, including 158 cases that were compounded during the year. The charge sheet rate in cases of crimes against children stood at 68.2. A total of 1,096 convictions were recorded, involving 1,198 men and 13 women. Meanwhile, 1,782 cases ended in acquittal, involving 2,178 men and 67 women.

Hyderabad too recorded an increase in cases of crimes against children, with registrations rising from 692 in 2023 to 920 in 2024. In the city, 459 cases from previous years remained pending investigation. During 2024, police filed charge sheets in 639 cases and disposed of 1,078 cases.

The report stated that 140 persons were convicted in Hyderabad, while 80 individuals were acquitted.