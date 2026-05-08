Drug-related cases in Telangana rise 46% in 2024: NCRB

HYDERABAD: Cases registered under the NDPS Act in Telangana increased by 46% in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to NCRB data. The number of cases rose from 1,487 in 2023 to 2,183 in 2024.

Of the total cases registered in 2024, 1,282 were related to possession of drugs for personal consumption, while 901 cases involved possession of drugs for trafficking. In 2023, police had registered 981 cases related to possession of drugs for personal use and 506 cases linked to drug trafficking.

In Hyderabad city alone, 259 NDPS cases were registered in 2023. Of these, 96 cases involved possession of drugs for personal use, while 163 cases were related to trafficking. In 2024, the number of NDPS cases in Hyderabad increased to 347. Among them, 16 cases were related to possession for personal use, while 331 cases involved possession of drugs for trafficking.