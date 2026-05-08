Engineering student stabbed to death over suspected love affair in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old engineering student was brutally murdered over a suspected love affair after being attacked with knives at Indira Nagar under the Chilkalguda police station limits around midnight on Thursday.

Following the murder, the victim’s relatives staged a protest in front of the woman’s house at Sitaphalmandi, demanding justice. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

The deceased was identified as Yavan, a resident of Alwal and a BTech student at a private college. According to police, he was allegedly in a relationship with a young woman from Sitaphalmandi.

Police said Yavan was attacked by the woman’s relatives while he was sitting with friends in the locality. The accused stabbed him multiple times, leaving him critically injured. He collapsed on the spot.

Locals shifted him to Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. A case has been registered and a probe is under way.