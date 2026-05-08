Hyderabad staring at ‘now or never’ moment as water crisis deepens

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad may be heading for a full-scale urban water crisis, with environmentalists warning that the city is entering a “now or never” phase as groundwater reserves shrink year after year and authorities continue to rely on temporary fixes instead of long-term water security measures.

With the India Meteorological Department warning of possible El Niño conditions developing by late May or early June, experts fear a weak monsoon could push the city into one of its worst water emergencies in recent memory. If El Niño coincides with a negative Indian Ocean Dipole, Telangana could face a major rainfall deficit this year — a scenario experts say Hyderabad is dangerously unprepared for.

For a city already battling drying borewells, falling groundwater tables and soaring tanker dependence, even a modest monsoon shortfall could have cascading consequences across households, apartment complexes, industries and urban supply systems.

Environmentalists warn Hyderabad has reached a stage where every failed monsoon directly threatens the city’s ability to survive the following summer.

“Whatever rain comes, that’s all you may get. If you fail to capture it now, you lose it forever,” says Kalpana Ramesh, founder of The Rainwater Project. Comparing the situation to the “golden hour” after a medical emergency, she says Hyderabad is rapidly exhausting a critical window to revive groundwater reserves.

Experts say decades of unchecked urbanisation have slowly destroyed the city’s natural recharge systems. Lakes have shrunk, nalas have been encroached upon, open land has disappeared and vast stretches of Hyderabad are now buried under concrete, preventing rainwater from entering the ground.

“Twenty years ago, rainwater could still seep into the soil through open spaces. Today, almost every surface is concretised. Every apartment, every commercial complex and every gated community should be harvesting rainwater. There is no alternative anymore,” Kalpana says.