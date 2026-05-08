Indira sarees: Telangana govt places orders for seven crore metres of cloth

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A special programme was organised in Sircilla on Wednesday after the government placed orders for nearly seven crore metres of cloth for production of Indira Mahila Shakti sarees across seven textile-producing districts.

Principal Secretary (Handlooms and Textiles) Shailaja Ramaiyer and District Collector Garima Agrawal attended the programme, while Government Whip Aadi Srinivas unveiled the saree design.

Speaking on the occasion, Aadi Srinivas said the government had placed orders for about 6.85 crore metres of cloth last year.

“The latest orders have been distributed among 130 Mutually Aided Cooperative Societies in Rajanna-Sircilla, Karimnagar, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Jangaon and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri districts,” the minister added.

Officials said production order includes 95 lakh sarees of 6.3 metres each and another five lakh sarees of 9 metres each.

The orders are expected to provide employment to textile workers and weavers for the next six to seven months, they added.