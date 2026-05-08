Man alleges torture by cops, SP denies charges in Telangana

NALGONDA: A dispute over the construction of a wall in Chittaluru village of Shaligouraram mandal has led to allegations of police excess and a counter-version from the district police.

Family members of G Suresh alleged that he was subjected to third-degree treatment at Shaligouraram police station after a clash between two groups. His wife Jyothi claimed police assaulted him severely, causing bleeding from his ear, and alleged that pleas for mercy were ignored. The family further accused police of registering a case only against Suresh and threatening him against revealing the alleged assault before a judge.

Suresh has approached the Human Rights Commission seeking action against the police personnel involved.

However, SP Sharath Chandra Pawar denied the allegations and said an inquiry found no assault by police. On May 1, Suresh, allegedly in an inebriated condition, attacked a mason following a quarrel linked to a long-standing family dispute over a house wall, the SP said. Suresh later obstructed constables responding to emergency calls.

The SP alleged that Suresh and his relatives abused the police, threw food mixed with chilli powder at them and chased the officers while pelting stones, injuring a constable.

Police registered a case under Crime No. 81/2026 and arrested Suresh and two others. The SP said the accused underwent medical examination before being remanded and maintained that misinformation was being spread against the police.