National Science Centre will boost Hyderabad research ecosystem, says minister Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said the upcoming National Science Centre would further strengthen Hyderabad’s position as a hub for scientific research and innovation.

He said Hyderabad was among the fastest-growing cities in the country and already housed several premier Union government institutions in the fields of defence, science, information technology and education.

Kishan, along with MP Eatala Rajender, inspected the ongoing construction works of the Science Experience Centre being developed at the CSIR campus in Tarnaka.

The Union minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sanctioned the Science Centre for Hyderabad and that the project was expected to be completed and dedicated to the public by the end of next year.

According to officials, construction began around three months ago and was progressing rapidly. The works are expected to be completed by May or June next year.

Kishan said efforts were being made to accelerate the pace of construction and complete the project at the earliest.

Referring to the prime minister’s proposed visit to Hyderabad on May 10, Kishan said Modi would inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several development projects.

He said the prime minister would inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for the Industrial Park at Zaheerabad and the Prime Minister Mega Textile Kakatiya Park in Warangal. Several national highway and railway projects would also be dedicated to the nation.

Kishan further said works related to the Warangal Airport, Warangal Rail Manufacturing Unit and the modernisation of Secunderabad and Nampally railway stations were progressing rapidly.

He added that plans were also being prepared for the prime minister to inaugurate or lay foundation stones for projects such as the proposed tribal university in Mulugu and AIIMS-related healthcare facilities over the next three to four months.