‘Op Sindoor’ symbol of India’s resolve against terror: Telangana BJP president Ramchander

HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Thursday said ‘Operation Sindoor’ symbolised India’s bravery and served as a warning to forces sheltering terrorism.

Marking one year of the operation, under which the Indian armed forces destroyed terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the BJP Retired Army Cell organised a programme at the BJP state office in Nampally.

Addressing the media, Ramchander Rao said the Indian Army’s retaliatory strikes on terror camps belonging to outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed after the Pahalgam terror attack reflected India’s military strength and resolve. He said the success of the operation highlighted the Narendra Modi government’s stand on national security.

Ramchander Rao also criticised Congress leaders over their response to the operation. He alleged that some Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, were questioning the armed forces and recalled that the party had earlier sought proof of the Balakot surgical strikes.

Meanwhile, the BJP state chief condemned the personal remarks allegedly made by BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy against Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

He said the BJP would not remain silent if false allegations or personal attacks were made against its leaders and added that the party would respond appropriately.

Stating that criticism and counter-criticism were common in politics, he said leaders holding responsible positions should maintain decorum in public discourse. He added that while BJP workers may react strongly to defamatory remarks, the party did not encourage violence.