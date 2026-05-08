Senior citizens face forgery, fraud, criminal trespass in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Crimes against senior citizens in Telangana increased by 35% in 2024, according to NCRB data, with cases rising from 2,150 in 2023 to 2,907 in 2024.

The charge-sheeting rate stood at 68.6%, lower than several southern states. Most cases were related to forgery, cheating, fraud, criminal trespass and other offences. The report recorded four rape cases involving senior citizens and seven cases of assault or criminal force against elderly women with intent to outrage modesty. A total of 64 murder cases involving senior citizens were reported, resulting in 68 deaths. Besides, 393 theft cases, 912 forgery and cheating cases, and 337 criminal trespass cases were registered.

A total of 1,045 cases were pending investigation from previous years, while 2,907 fresh cases were registered in 2024, taking the total for investigation to 3,906. Police disposed of 2,644 cases during the year, while 1,260 cases remained pending.

Court data showed that 4,637 cases were pending trial from previous years, while 1,814 cases were sent for trial in 2024. Among them, 430 cases were compromised. Courts convicted accused in 340 cases and acquitted persons in 303 cases. The conviction rate stood at 52.9%.