Senior citizens face forgery, fraud, criminal trespass in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Crimes against senior citizens in Telangana increased by 35% in 2024, according to NCRB data, with cases rising from 2,150 in 2023 to 2,907 in 2024.
The charge-sheeting rate stood at 68.6%, lower than several southern states. Most cases were related to forgery, cheating, fraud, criminal trespass and other offences. The report recorded four rape cases involving senior citizens and seven cases of assault or criminal force against elderly women with intent to outrage modesty. A total of 64 murder cases involving senior citizens were reported, resulting in 68 deaths. Besides, 393 theft cases, 912 forgery and cheating cases, and 337 criminal trespass cases were registered.
A total of 1,045 cases were pending investigation from previous years, while 2,907 fresh cases were registered in 2024, taking the total for investigation to 3,906. Police disposed of 2,644 cases during the year, while 1,260 cases remained pending.
Court data showed that 4,637 cases were pending trial from previous years, while 1,814 cases were sent for trial in 2024. Among them, 430 cases were compromised. Courts convicted accused in 340 cases and acquitted persons in 303 cases. The conviction rate stood at 52.9%.
61 juveniles held in rape cases
Meanwhile, crimes committed by juveniles in the state increased by 36%, rising from 1,151 cases in 2023 to 1,569 in 2024. According to the data, 61 juveniles were apprehended in rape cases, 14 in cases of assault on women with intent to outrage modesty, and 25 in stalking cases. A total of 116 offences against women and children were allegedly committed by juveniles.
The report also recorded 41 murder cases, 32 cases of causing death by negligence and 45 attempted murder cases involving juveniles.
A total of 962 juvenile cases were pending disposal at the beginning of the year, while 1,808 juveniles were apprehended during 2024. Among them, 887 were sent home after advice or admonition, while 18 were awarded imprisonment and 64 were acquitted or discharged.