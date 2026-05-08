Students fear disruption after fee reimbursement shift in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state government’s decision to implement GO No. 7 from the 2026-27 academic year, under which fee reimbursement amounts will be credited directly into students’ bank accounts, has triggered concern among students and private educational institutions over possible delays and academic disruptions.

Student organisations alleged that uncertainty over reimbursement payments, with around Rs 9,000 crore reportedly pending, is already affecting students studying in private colleges, particularly those from economically weaker sections who depend on scholarships and fee reimbursement schemes.

They alleged that some private colleges were withholding hall tickets, certificates and other academic documents due to pending fee payments, despite delays in reimbursement from the government. Students also claimed that some institutions were refusing to issue no-dues certificates needed for placements and higher education applications.

Telangana Students’ JAC chairman Vemula Ramakrishna told TNIE students were being caught between delayed government payments and pressure from college managements. He said the policy lacked a clear framework for timely release of funds during the academic year.

A second-year degree student alleged that her college released her hall ticket only after she signed an undertaking agreeing to clear fee dues later if reimbursements were delayed.

Another engineering student said uncertainty over reimbursements was creating stress among students from low-income families and warned that some may discontinue studies if colleges insist on upfront fee payment.

Student organisations urged the government to introduce a phased or semester-wise reimbursement mechanism to avoid disruptions during the academic year.

Meanwhile, private college managements have reportedly approached courts seeking permission to collect fees directly from students and have also urged the government to clear pending reimbursement dues immediately.