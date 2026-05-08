Telangana man kills wife in public over domestic dispute

SURYAPET: A 24-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband near the Kodad bus stand in Suryapet district on Wednesday night following a domestic dispute.

The victim, Battula Shirisha, was a resident of Nelakondapalli in Khammam district. She and Payili Manideep of Babunagar in Kodad had married five years ago and have a three-year-old son.

Police said disputes had been continuing between the couple and Manideep had recently lodged a complaint with the Kodad police. Shirisha, along with her aunt Venkamma, went to the police station on Wednesday evening in connection with the issue. As it was late, police advised them to return in the morning.

After leaving the police station, Shirisha and her aunt went to the auto stand opposite the Kodad bus stand to travel to Jaggaiahpet. While Shirisha was seated in an auto, Manideep allegedly pulled her out and attacked her with a knife.

Locals tried to intervene, but he allegedly stabbed her four times in the chest. Shirisha died while undergoing treatment.