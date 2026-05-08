Telangana pursuing long-term global growth vision: Minister Sridhar

HYDERABAD: Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said the state government was pursuing a planned vision to transform Hyderabad into a global city over the next decade by attracting large-scale international investments and developing future-ready infrastructure.

Addressing the NASSCOM GCC Summit 2026 in Mumbai on Thursday on the theme ‘Beyond Policy — Designed to Win the Global GCC Race’, the minister said the government had adopted the ‘Telangana Rising Vision 2047’ framework to increase the state’s contribution to the country’s GDP to 10% by 2047.

Sridhar said several cities across the world were facing the consequences of unplanned urbanisation and “urban collapse”, and asserted that Hyderabad would avoid such challenges through long-term planning and infrastructure expansion.

He said the government had initiated several major projects, including Bharat Future City, AI City, Metro Rail expansion, development of new airports, the Regional Ring Road, Musi river rejuvenation, Young India Skills University and the AIKAM Innovation Hub.

The minister stated that Hyderabad was emerging as a preferred destination for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) across sectors such as technology, banking, life sciences, semiconductors, defence, FMCG, space technology and hospitality.

He said more than 70 GCCs were established in Hyderabad during the previous year, the highest in the country, and added that the government was targeting the launch of 100 more GCCs this year with the potential to generate employment for nearly one lakh people.

Sridhar also said the state was preparing a comprehensive roadmap to transform GCCs from conventional back-office operations into “global value centres”.

Inviting industrialists to invest in Telangana, Sridhar highlighted Hyderabad’s strong talent ecosystem and the availability of skilled professionals across sectors, urging companies to help take the ‘Made in Telangana’ brand to the global stage.