Telangana registered 27,230 cybercrime cases in 2024, most in India

HYDERABAD: Telangana ranked first in the country in registering cybercrime cases, with 27,230 cases in 2024, followed by Karnataka with 21,993 cases.

The state also recorded the highest cybercrime rate in the country at 71.1 (per one lakh population) in 2024. Karnataka followed with a cybercrime rate of 32.2 (per one lakh population). According to NCRB data, 18,236 cases were registered in 2023 and the number rose to 27,230 in 2024, marking an increase of 49%.

A total of 298 cases were registered for cyber stalking, while 18,922 cases were booked under fraud sections. Among them, 2,738 cases pertained to credit card or debit card frauds, 951 to gaming frauds and 2,296 to investment frauds.

A total of 220 cases were registered for cyber blackmailing or threatening. It may be mentioned here that 595 such cases were registered across the country. With 220 cases, Telangana stood first in registering cyber blackmailing cases.

The state also topped the country in cases related to fake news on social media, with 139 cases registered.

A total of 15,738 cases were pending investigation from the previous year, while 27,230 cases were reported during 2024.

Among them, 151 cases ended as false final reports, while 16,084 cases were classified as true but with insufficient evidence, untraced, or with no clue. However, 3,177 cases were chargesheeted during 2024.

A total of 549 cases were compromised. As many as 230 cases ended in conviction, while 558 cases resulted in acquittal. A total of 257 persons were convicted and 635 persons acquitted.

A total of 4,855 cybercrime cases were reported in 2023, of which 4,009 cases were reported in Hyderabad.