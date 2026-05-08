Telangana sees highest rate of crime against women

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded the highest crime rate against women in the country in 2024, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

The state reported a crime rate of 128.6 cases per one lakh population, the highest in India, followed by Odisha at 118.3.

According to the NCRB report, 24,495 cases of crimes against women were registered in Telangana in 2024, compared to 23,678 cases in 2023. A total of 7,711 cases were pending investigation from the previous year, taking the total number of cases for investigation in 2024 to 32,228. Of these, 1,389 cases were closed after police classified them as false.

Police disposed of 23,406 cases during the year. Among them, 371 cases were classified as true but lacking sufficient evidence, untraced, or with no clues. A total of 20,344 cases were chargesheeted. The report stated that 70,729 cases were pending trial from previous years, while 20,344 new cases were sent for trial during 2024. Altogether, 91,073 cases were pending before courts during the year.

14% conviction rate

During 2024, courts convicted accused in 1,014 cases, while 5,836 cases ended in acquittal.

The NCRB data also showed that Telangana recorded the highest number of compromised or compounded cases related to crimes against women. A total of 7,630 cases were settled through compromise in 2024, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 5,977 such cases.

In Hyderabad city alone, 3,255 cases related to crimes against women were registered in 2024, compared to 3,822 in 2023. Another 1,834 cases from previous years were added for investigation. Police disposed of 1,607 cases in the city without trial, of which 1,604 cases ended in compromise.