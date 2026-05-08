TN Governor acting like ‘extra-constitutional authority’: TPCC Mahesh

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Thursday expressed displeasure over the actions of Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, alleging that he was disrespecting the mandate given by the people of that state to TVK chief Vijay.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Mahesh said the Governor was functioning like an “extra-constitutional authority” and must respect the people’s verdict. He termed it unfortunate that TVK, despite emerging as the single largest party with 108 seats, had not been invited to form the government.

He alleged that Arlekar’s conduct was “burying the spirit of the Constitution” and raised suspicions that the decisions were being dictated by the BJP high command in Delhi.

The TPCC chief said the Sarkaria Commission recommendations and the Supreme Court judgment in the S R Bommai vs Union of India case clearly stated that the single largest party should be given an opportunity to form the government.

He alleged that the BJP was attempting to rule Tamil Nadu through the Governor and was using the constitutional office as a political weapon to obstruct the political change brought by the people after 59 years of Dravidian party rule.

Mahesh further said denying TVK an opportunity to form the government, despite Congress extending support, was against the spirit of the Constitution. He alleged that the Governor’s delay in decision-making under the pretext of a Kerala tour was part of “conspiracy politics”.