Warangal Collector seeks report on razing of Kakatiya-era temple

WARANGAL: Stating that it is imperative to preserve heritage structures, Warangal collector Dr Satya Sharada said that the demolished Kakatiya-era Shiva temple at Ashok Nagar village in Khanapur mandal was not listed in the Archaeology department records.

Two days after the structure was allegedly razed during land-clearing works for a Young India Integrated Residential School, the collector visited the site along with Narsampet MLA Donthi Madhava Reddy and Telangana State Archaeology Assistant Director D Bujji on Thursday.

Dr Sharada inspected the site and directed archaeology officials to submit a report. She said the structure was not listed in the records of the Archaeology department, but as it was believed to belong to the Kakatiya period, steps would be taken in coordination with historians and archaeology officials to preserve the heritage structure.

Madhava Reddy said the ancient structure came to light while bushes were being cleared and land levelled for the proposed school. He said measures would be taken for restoration and reconstruction of the structure.

Villagers alleged that the nearly 800-year-old temple was demolished by a contractor engaged in clearing around 30 acres allotted for the residential school. On learning about the demolition, residents rushed to the spot and stopped further work. They claimed the contractor carried out the demolition without precautions or permission from district authorities.

The temple, though not protected by archaeology departments, was regarded by villagers as a historic Kakatiya-era structure whose history had been preserved locally.