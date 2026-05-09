CM Revanth cautions against illegal voter deletions through SIR in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Cautioning people against the possible illegal removal of voters’ names in the guise of Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appealed to thwart such attempts in the state.

Recalling controversies surrounding SIR in West Bengal, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Revanth said such practices should not occur in Telangana.

The chief minister also confirmed that the state government would bear the additional financial burden faced by Haj pilgrims this year due to the rise in air travel fares linked to higher fuel prices.

Flagging off buses carrying Haj pilgrims at the Haj House on Friday, Revanth said the Centre had hiked ticket fares following aviation fuel prices increasing due to the prevailing crisis in West Asia. To ensure pilgrims were not burdened further, the state government decided to bear the additional cost, he said.

Revanth said his government respected all religions and added that Hindus and Muslims were being treated “as two brothers and my two eyes”.

Targeting the BJP, the chief minister said the party was trying to come to power in Telangana too. “The Congress had stopped the BJP in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The BJP’s presence in Andhra Pradesh was under the N Chandrababu Naidu quota,” Revanth said.

Recalling last year’s bus accident in Saudi Arabia in which 44 Umrah pilgrims died, Revanth said the state government had provided compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and had also paid for visit of the victi-ms’ relatives to Saudi Arabia.

Highlighting minority welfare initiatives, he said minorities were receiving their due share in job opportunities and schemes.