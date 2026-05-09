CM Revanth wants Kodangal lands irrigated with Krishna water within 18 months

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday instructed officials to complete the Narayanpet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme within the next 18 months to bring Krishna river waters to the region.
Stating that lands in Kodangal should be irrigated by the Krishna waters at the earliest, he directed minister Vakiti Srihari to ensure that the land required for the project is acquired within a month. Promising sanction of required funds, he called for clearing all hurdles in completion of the lift project.
The chief minister was addressing a public meeting after laying foundation stones for Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple and other development works in Kodangal.
Stating that Telangana was witnessing fast-track development with the support of all, Revanth said that he has been working for at least 18 hours a day to achieve the goals set by the ‘people’s government’ for the robust growth of the state.
Highlighting the development programmes taken up in his Kodangal Assembly constituency, he said that educational institutions, including medical and engineering colleges, an ATC centre, a nursing college, a polytechnic and a Sainik School were being established in Kodangal. “The development of this educational hub would be completed within a year and a half. Steps are being taken to ensure that students from across the state come to Kodangal to pursue higher education,” he said.
“In the past, students from Kodangal used to travel to neighbouring Vikarabad or Pargi to pursue their education. Now, several educational institutions have come up in the region,” he added.
A role model
Stating that Kodangal would soon be made a role model for the entire country, he said: “We are establishing an industrial park spanning 2,300 acres at Lagcherla and constructing a major roadway connecting the airport directly to Kodangal. Around 90 per cent of the Vikarabad railway line is already completed and the construction of a cement industry will commence within the next six months, to provide local employment and livelihood opportunities. India’s leading industries are setting up their units in Kodangal.”
Directing officials to complete all the development works in Kodangal by December 2027, he urged all local body representatives to strive for development of their villages by setting aside political differences.
Stating that Kodangal is located in one of the highest altitudes in the state, he said that there was no possibility of accessing water resources. “Conditions were such that cultivating paddy was impossible. Nothing would grow here, except for red gram,” he said.
“The people of Kodangal are also innocent and are unable to even construct their own houses. Today, we have constructed roads connecting every thanda and gram panchayat,” he added.
The chief minister also said that the Kodangal Assembly constituency represents a “unique duality”. “On one side stands the ‘gudi’ (the temple) and on the other, the ‘gadi’ (the seat of power). The temple and the seat of power have united to propel Kodangal forward, transforming it into a land flourishing with bountiful crops and prosperity,” he concluded.