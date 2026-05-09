CM Revanth wants Kodangal lands irrigated with Krishna water within 18 months

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday instructed officials to complete the Narayanpet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme within the next 18 months to bring Krishna river waters to the region.

Stating that lands in Kodangal should be irrigated by the Krishna waters at the earliest, he directed minister Vakiti Srihari to ensure that the land required for the project is acquired within a month. Promising sanction of required funds, he called for clearing all hurdles in completion of the lift project.

The chief minister was addressing a public meeting after laying foundation stones for Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple and other development works in Kodangal.

Stating that Telangana was witnessing fast-track development with the support of all, Revanth said that he has been working for at least 18 hours a day to achieve the goals set by the ‘people’s government’ for the robust growth of the state.

Highlighting the development programmes taken up in his Kodangal Assembly constituency, he said that educational institutions, including medical and engineering colleges, an ATC centre, a nursing college, a polytechnic and a Sainik School were being established in Kodangal. “The development of this educational hub would be completed within a year and a half. Steps are being taken to ensure that students from across the state come to Kodangal to pursue higher education,” he said.

“In the past, students from Kodangal used to travel to neighbouring Vikarabad or Pargi to pursue their education. Now, several educational institutions have come up in the region,” he added.