Congress too will be buried if PRLIS is neglected, says TRS leader Kavitha

HYDERABAD: Criticising the previous BRS regime for failing to bring Krishna water to Palamuru region, Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) founder K Kavitha on Friday warned the people will “bury Congress too” if the Revanth Reddy dispensation neglects the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS).

Addressing the first public meeting since launching her party, the Palamuru-Rangareddy Project Sadhana Sabha at Chowdary Gudem in Shadnagar, Kavitha claimed that around Rs 33,000 crore was spent on the PRLIS in the last 12 years but water was not supplied even to 33 acres.

“Before 2014, all political parties, including BRS, Congress and BJP, blamed rulers hailing from Andhra for the injustice done to Telangana in river waters and allocation of funds. Leaders who cursed Andhra politicians to invoke regional sentiment for electoral gains got the chance to rule Telangana for 10 years but they did not supply a drop of Krishna water to the Palamuru region,” she said.

Without mentioning the name, she alleged: “The BRS guntanakka (cunning fox) colluded with contractors for the sake of commissions and reduced the width of the approach channel from 140m to 50m.”

The former MP also questioned the BRS leaders why the intake was not proposed at Jurala for the Palamuru-Rangareddy project as per GO 72 and why they changed the intake point from the proposed Jurala to Srisailam.

“People of Palamuru will bury the Congress too for neglecting the project. We are giving this government time till Dasara. If it fails to begin pending works by then, I will undertake a padayatra,” she said.

Kavitha expressed confidence that her party would form the government in the state in future and ensure the completion of the project.