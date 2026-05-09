Delay in Bill approval shows BJP’s anti-BC mindset: Government Whip Aadi

HYDERABAD: Government Whip Aadi Srinivas alleged that the BJP-led Union government was deliberately delaying approval of the Bill seeking 42% reservation for Backward Classes in the state.

Addressing the media at the CLP office in Hyderabad on Friday, Srinivas said the government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had taken a historic step by introducing 42% reservations for BCs and forwarding the Bill to the Centre after its passage in the Assembly.

He questioned why the Union government had failed to respond even after a year.

He also questioned what the eight BJP MPs from Telangana had done for BC communities and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the concerns of BC youth during his Hyderabad visit.

The Congress leader claimed the BJP was losing support in South India and would face similar resistance in North India.

He expressed confidence that the Congress would come to power both in Telangana and at the Centre, leading to what he described as a “double-engine Congress government”.