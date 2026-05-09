ED files chargesheet in Rs 549 crore MMTC gold scam in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A special court here has taken cognisance of a prosecution complaint filed by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Hyderabad Zonal Office, against M/s MBS Jewellers Pvt Ltd, Sukesh Gupta, M/s Mussadilal Gems & Jewels (India) Pvt Ltd, Anurag Gupta, Karri Ravi Prasad and Valluri Mohan Rao under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED initiated the investigation based on an FIR registered by the CBI, ACB, Hyderabad against Sukesh Gupta and his companies for allegedly defrauding M/s MMTC Limited, a public sector enterprise, to the tune of Rs 504.34 crore in the purchase of gold bullion under the Buyer’s Credit Scheme. Upon completion of the investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet against Sukesh Gupta and others.

According to the ED, Sukesh Gupta, through his companies, received gold bullion from MMTC Limited on Buyer’s Credit loan basis while keeping the forex position open without paying the additional 5 per cent margin money, resulting in a loss of Rs 549.06 crore to MMTC.