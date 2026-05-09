I am elated, so is cadre, say Ramchander ahead of PM Modi visit

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Telangana would be his first to the state after assuming office for a third consecutive term.

He also described it as personally significant as it would be Modi’s first visit after he took charge as BJP Telangana president.

On Friday, Ramchander Rao and senior BJP leaders reviewed arrangements for Modi’s public meeting scheduled at Parade Ground in Secunderabad at 4.30 pm on May 10.

Ramchander Rao said the BJP had secured major victories in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry, adding that the enthusiasm generated by those victories was visible among cadres and supporters in Telangana as well.

He also accused the Congress and INDIA bloc parties of attempting to obstruct implementation of the “Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam”, which provides 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures.

He said women, youth, professionals, intellectuals and people from all sections were preparing to attend the meeting. According to him, BJP MPs, MLAs, MLCs and office-bearers were working round the clock to make the event a success, with the party expecting a turnout of nearly two lakh people.

He further claimed that people from across Telangana were voluntarily travelling to attend the meeting and purchasing train tickets on their own.

Appealing to the police department, he requested authorities to ensure smooth movement of party workers and maintain law and order without unnecessarily stopping attendees from reaching the venue.