Musi rejuvenation works will begin in August: Dy CM Mallu Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the Musi rejuvenation project was not merely a river-cleaning exercise but a broader initiative aimed at balancing development with public welfare, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday made it clear that the government intended to implement it in a transparent, democratic and people-centric manner, ensuring citizens become stakeholders rather than victims of displacement.
Chairing the Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting on the Musi project at Praja Bhavan with ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar and senior officials, Vikramarka reiterated that public interest remained the government’s top priority. He directed officials to address concerns raised by citizens and build confidence among affected residents.
The ministers decided that the project should be implemented with a humane approach to minimise the impact on residential properties and existing structures. Officials were instructed to revise alignments wherever possible to reduce inconvenience and ensure meticulous planning.
Officials informed the ministers that the project would be implemented in five phases covering 55 km. Phase-1, estimated at around Rs 7,055 crore, has completed technical and financial discussions with the Asian Development Bank for funding support. The ministers directed officials to immediately begin preliminary works in areas involving minimal public impact, particularly within the first 5-km stretch of the 21-km corridor from Himayatsagar to Bapu Ghat and Osmansagar to Bapu Ghat.
According to the Detailed Project Report presented by Musi rejuvenation project managing director EV Narasimha Reddy, the works include solid waste removal and river cleaning, riverbed profiling, retaining walls for flood control, roads along both sides of the river, sewage and stormwater drains, barrages for water storage and riverfront development.
Elevated corridor from Narsingi to Gowrelli
The meeting also reviewed the proposed 55-km East-to-West elevated corridor from Narsingi to Gowrelli. Officials said DPR preparation was underway for the Uppal Bhagath-Gowrelli stretch. Progress of the Mir Alam Tank project and land acquisition discussions with the Defence Ministry for the Gandhi Sarovar project were also reviewed.
Vikramarka directed officials to secure all mandatory environmental clearances before construction begins. He also instructed departments to launch a large-scale awareness campaign on the benefits of the project through hoardings, bus stands, major roads and cinema screenings across the city. Special committees will be formed to coordinate financial approvals, clearances and inter-departmental works.
The deputy chief minister expressed confidence that the Musi rejuvenation initiative would become a landmark project for Hyderabad. The government plans to begin work by August 2026 after securing approvals and complete the project by December 2027. Officials were asked to submit a detailed execution calendar.
Sridhar Babu stressed the need for clear timelines and visible progress, while suggesting that public feedback be incorporated into the project. He also proposed seeking technical support from institutions such as IIT and JNTU.
Prabhakar called for precautionary measures ahead of the monsoon and strict adherence to quality standards with continuous monitoring during implementation.
As part of tourism development under the project, the government plans to install rubber dams at various locations in the river to improve water storage and facilitate water sports and boating. Ministers reviewed a rubber dam model based on Obermeyer Spillway Gate Technology at Praja Bhavan.
Officials were directed to study similar rubber dam installations in Nashik and Mumbai and submit a report to the government.