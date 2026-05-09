Musi rejuvenation works will begin in August: Dy CM Mallu Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the Musi rejuvenation project was not merely a river-cleaning exercise but a broader initiative aimed at balancing development with public welfare, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday made it clear that the government intended to implement it in a transparent, democratic and people-centric manner, ensuring citizens become stakeholders rather than victims of displacement.

Chairing the Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting on the Musi project at Praja Bhavan with ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar and senior officials, Vikramarka reiterated that public interest remained the government’s top priority. He directed officials to address concerns raised by citizens and build confidence among affected residents.

The ministers decided that the project should be implemented with a humane approach to minimise the impact on residential properties and existing structures. Officials were instructed to revise alignments wherever possible to reduce inconvenience and ensure meticulous planning.

Officials informed the ministers that the project would be implemented in five phases covering 55 km. Phase-1, estimated at around Rs 7,055 crore, has completed technical and financial discussions with the Asian Development Bank for funding support. The ministers directed officials to immediately begin preliminary works in areas involving minimal public impact, particularly within the first 5-km stretch of the 21-km corridor from Himayatsagar to Bapu Ghat and Osmansagar to Bapu Ghat.

According to the Detailed Project Report presented by Musi rejuvenation project managing director EV Narasimha Reddy, the works include solid waste removal and river cleaning, riverbed profiling, retaining walls for flood control, roads along both sides of the river, sewage and stormwater drains, barrages for water storage and riverfront development.