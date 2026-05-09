PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 1,535 crore rail projects in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 21-km Kazipet Rail Under Rail Bypass in Telangana, as well as upgraded sections of the Kazipet-Vijayawada multi-tracking project, from Hyderabad on Sunday.

The Kazipet-Vijayawada multi-tracking project covers the Kazipet-Warangal, Nekkonda-Mahbubabad and Dornakal-Errupalem sections spanning 118 km at a cost of Rs 1,243 crore. A key part of the Grand Trunk route linking north and south India, the project will ease congestion, increase section capacity, boost freight loading, reduce travel time and improve train punctuality.

The 21-km Kazipet Rail Under Rail Bypass, built with Rs 292 crore funds, will streamline train movement across Secunderabad, Balharshah and Vijayawada junctions. The project includes a Rail Under Rail (RUR), three major bridges and several minor bridges, enabling simultaneous train operations and reducing en route detentions.

Kazipet, a major junction under South Central Railway, connects Secunderabad-New Delhi, Secunderabad/New Delhi-Chennai and Secunderabad-Howrah routes. The bypass line was taken up to ease congestion and improve operational efficiency in the saturated section.