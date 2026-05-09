Telangana at ‘critical turning point’ in school education: NITI Aayog

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s school education system is at a “critical turning point”, with the latest NITI Aayog report flagging concerns over learning quality, student retention and widening digital gaps, particularly in rural areas.

The report, “School Education System in India: Temporal Analysis and Policy Roadmap for Quality Enhancement”, states that the state’s education challenge has moved beyond ensuring school access and now centres on improving learning outcomes, reducing dropouts, strengthening digital readiness and preparing students for future employment needs.

One of the key trends identified is the steady migration of students from government schools to private institutions, especially in urban and semi-urban districts around Hyderabad. Parents are increasingly opting for private schools due to perceptions of better English-medium instruction, stricter academic monitoring, improved discipline, competitive exam preparation and stronger digital infrastructure.

Despite the Telangana government introducing English-medium education and upgrading infrastructure in government schools, enrolment stability has not improved substantially, the assessment noted.

The report identifies dropout rates after upper primary education as a major challenge, particularly during the transition from Class 8 to secondary education. Telangana has around 2,245 schools with zero enrolment and 5,001 single-teacher schools catering to 62,288 students. The secondary-level dropout rate stands at 13.3%, indicating that many students do not continue into Classes XI and XII.